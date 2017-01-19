Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to urge for an ordinance allowing Jallikattu after massive protests in Chennai's Marina Beach. The protests began on Tuesday night and have continued to Thursday morning.

Thousands of people, especially students and techies, gathered on the Marina Beach on Thursday morning demanding a ban on animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which had spearheaded the ban, and asking the Supreme Court to allow them to hold the sport played on Pongal.

The bull-taming sport was banned in 2014 since it amounts to cruelty against the animal, according to the Supreme Court. In 2016, many petitions had been made in the court to allow the sport to be played during Pongal festivities. However, the court had not given its judgement in time for Pongal.

People reportedly chanted "Chinnamma Chinamma, OPS enge ma?" (Where is Sasikala Natarajan and O Panneerselvam?" and "PETA varigai, Jallikattu vendum" (Ban PETA, we want Jallikattu).

The AIADMK chief and the chief minister have already urged the prime minister to revoke the ban on the bull-taming sport by passing an ordinance. However, the government might be unable to do so since the matter is sub-judice.

Since then people have been protesting and some even organised the traditional sport to be played courting arrest. At least 200 people were detained across the state in the last week for either protesting or organising the Jallikattu event.

Many Tamil celebrities like Kamal Hassan, actor Vijay, Suriya, cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran, Singer Chinmayi Sripaada and even Virender Sehwag lent their support to the people. However, the celebrities have also urged Tamillians to maintain peace and unity during the protests.

People on Twitter have also commended those who are collecting and segregating garbage at the Marina Beach despite the protest.