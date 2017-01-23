The Chennai Police on Monday morning began forcefully evicting protesters from Marina Beach in Chennai as protests against the ban on Jallikattu entered its seventh day. All roads leading to the beach have also been blocked. This comes a day after the Tamil Nadu government, even after promulgating an ordinance, failed to hold Jallikattu events in Madurai as well as in other parts of the state as protesters demanded a permanent solution to the ban.

The government began deploying around 7,000 police personnel at Marina Beach on Sunday night to evict the demonstrators from the beach and also from the Beach Road adjacent to it. The Beach Road also happens to be the Republic Day parade track. Practice sessions had been shifted to a different venue over the past few days due to the protest.

Heavy police force deployment near Chennai's Marina Beach #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/PXAnRhjVLp — ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017

Tamil Nadu: Protesters at Chennai's Marina Beach refuse to move away from the site #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/MH2R8HCYPJ — ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017

The police also made an announcement around 5 am on Monday saying that the protests had been carried out in a peaceful and disciplined way without any inconvenience caused to the public or hindrance to the traffic. They, then, asked the demonstrators to leave Marina Beach "in the same peaceful and disciplined manner."

The police also said, during the announcement, that the protesters had cooperated and assisted the police all along as far as maintaining law and order or regulating traffic was concerned. The statement added that the state government had promulgated an ordinance and also conducted several Jallikattu events across the state to fulfil the wishes of the public.

"Through an exemplary display of unity and discipline, the purpose of the protest has been fully achieved," the statement further added. The protesters had demanded half a day's time to discuss the Ordinance but the police did not agree to their demand and began forcefully evicting them from the beach.

Within a few minutes, protesters were seen running towards the sea coast to form a human chain, the Hindustan Times reported. However, they were forced to leave by the police since they were not permitted to hold such a huge gathering at the beach.

Tamil Nadu: Protesters sing national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' as police try to remove them from Chennai's Marina Beach #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/TFkzvKtKkP — ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017

#Jallikattu supporters being forcefully evicted by police from the protesting site in Madurai's Tamukkam #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/1n1mEqo0TH — ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017

We urge all students to kindly support us, we are not a separate country but a state of India. Police beating us: Protester,Marina Beach pic.twitter.com/35BxuJBHKm — ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017

Protesters were also evicted from the VOC Ground in Coimbatore. According to the Hindu, around 350 people, who were lodged at a wedding hall, were arrested in Dindigul. Many protesters were also evicted by the police. Eviction of protesters were also reported in other protest grounds at Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur. Police personnel have also been deployed in Madurai's Alanganallur village.

Tamil Nadu: Protest being held in Madurai's Alanganallur, protesters seek a permanent solution for organising #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/Ym2yCoEsVg — ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017

A few protesters withdrew following a relentless stir, but several were determined that they wanted a permanent solution to the ban.

Fishermen come out in support of the protesters at Chennai's Marina Beach #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/O51vPseSq1 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017

Police partially clear Chennai's Marina Beach, protesters forcefully evicted #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/hS1XqzZNGC — ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017

The demonstrators were also given a copy of the ordinance after the state government made it public. It was read out by a lawyer around 6 am. The government insisted that the ordinance was the "permanent solution" that the protesters have been demanding.

DMK working president MK Stalin slammed the state government's move to disperse protesters from Marina Beach saying: "It's highly condemnable for using force to disperse the crowd who were fighting democratically."

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday also announced that all schools and colleges would reopen from Monday. Negotiations with demonstrators continued till late in the evening. The Jallikattu Bill will also be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday.

Marina Beach had witnessed lakhs of protesters over the past week due to the Supreme Court's ban on Jallikattu.