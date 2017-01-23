Protests in support of Jallikattu — which have currently turned into a protest in demand of a solution that permanently lifts the ban on the bull-taming sport — turned violent on Monday morning, as the police started evicting agitators from the Marina beach in Chennai.

Here are the live updates from Tamil Nadu on the Jallikattu protests and the ensuing violence, as and when they happen:

1:40 pm IST: The East Coast Road along Kanathur in Chennai is full of traffic right now, and experiencing a very slow-moving traffic jam. The reason is said to be a combination of protests and police checks.

Meanwhile, protests at Marina beach continue, as do the efforts of the police to evict the protesters.

1:35 pm IST: Apparently, Swiggy has stopped delivery of food in some parts of chennai following unrest after the eviction of protesters from Marina beach.

1:30 pm IST: It now seems that protesters are pelting stones at Royapettah in Chennai.

1:20 pm IST: Tension prevails in the Triplicane area of Chennai, where protestered reportedly gathered and argued with the police.

1:05 pm IST: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal has announced a special session at 5 pm today to pass the bill on Jallikattu.

12:40 pm IST: Even vehicles near the Ice House police station have been set on fire.

12:05 pm IST: The Ice House police station in Chennai is currently on fire, as are some other things around it. Protesters, who are suspected to be behind the arson, have been dispersed from there.

12 pm IST: The police are evicting protesters from Alanganallur in Madurai. A clash broke out between them, and a protester injured as a result has been rushed to hospital.

11:30 am IST: Around 100 protesters have been detained in Coimbatore.

10:45 am IST: DMK working president MK Stalin says the government has "totally mismanaged" the situation.

10:15 am IST: Protesters form a human chain at Marina beach.

10:10 am IST: The joint session of the Tamil Nadu legislature has begun. The Jallikattu bill will be presented today. The DMK walked out of the session soon after it began.

9:40 am IST: The DMK has condemned the use of force to remove Jallikattu protesters from their venues across Tamil Nadu.

9:20 am IST: Protesters are now being evicted from their venue in Tamukkam in the Madurai district.

9:10 am IST: The evictions have spread to other parts of Tamil Nadu. Protesters have been removed from their venue in Coimbatore, while there is heavy police presence in Alanganallur, where evictions can start any time now.

8:20 am IST: The fisherfolk of Tamil Nadu have come out to Marina beach in support of the protesters.

8 am IST: As the police partially clear Marina beach, protesters are now saying that the police assaulted them.

7:55 am IST: People at Marina beach threaten police with suicide, as protesters now gather at Tamukkam in Madurai.

7:30 am IST: The police have set up barricades along Marina beach to prevent any further influx of protesters. Meanwhile, protests continue in other parts of Tamil Nadu, like Alanganallur in Madurai, where Jallikattu was cancelled on Sunday.

7:15 am IST: The police have started removing the protesters by force from the Marina beach in Chennai. The agitators are singing the national anthem as the police try to evict them from the beach. Read more...

7 am IST: The protesters are there at the Marina beach, despite an ordinance having reinstated Jallikattu on Saturday, January 21. They are demanding a permanent solution to the issue, something Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has already promised in the form of a bill that is expected to be presented in the state Assembly today.