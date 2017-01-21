The youths, who fought to lift the ban on Jallikattu, have won the battle with the central government agreeing to clear the ordinance to allow the bull-taming sport. Media and celebrities have called it a victory of the youngsters, who single-handedly made it a movement without any political backing.

The protests to lift the ban was started randomly across the state a couple of days ago. In Chennai too, many youngsters decided to express their support to the game at Marina Beach. They got good support from the netizens and celebrities stood by them, which eventually became a movement.

From Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan, many celebs supported Jallikattu and demanded that the centre lift the ban on the bull-taming game citing that it is an identity of Tamils. In fact, people from other film industries like Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu and Mammootty too extended their support.

However, leading filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma opposed the game and slammed the people and celebrities who supported the game. Below, we bring to you a series of tweets posted by him:

Bottom line of #jaijallikattu is each supporter should be made to be chased by a 1000 Bulls and then let's see how much they will protest?

@PawanKalyan Sir some African tribes have cannibalism as culture and that doesn't elevate the definition of Culture

@PawanKalyan Sir if killing animals for food is analogically right then robbing rich becos vthey have money is also epistemologically right

@PawanKalyan Sir difference in torturing fr entertaining purpose nd killing fr food is difference between terrorism nd war.#jaijallikattu

If poor innocent animals also had voting power and could buy tickets no celebrity would have dared to support #jaijallikattu

Celebrities are supporting #jaijallikattu for votes and tickets ..But who can support poor innocent voiceless animals from barbaric torture?

The choice of their leaders itself tells about the really true culture of #jaijallikattu people more than the poor tortured innocent bulls

Fighting for #jaijallikattu more than who should lead them shows real culture of Tamilians ..I don't want to wish any of them all the best

#jaijallikattu is a true throwback to the tremendously ugly diasporic thinkinginglynonthinking of Tamilian culturastic non culture

None of the #jaijallikattu protestors know neither the meaning nor spelling of culture ..They are just human shaped vultures wanting blood

Instead of chasing a defenseless animal for pleasure why don't #jaijallikattu guys chase a human being..They won't cos they know it pains

Torturing defenseless living beings for personal entertainment in the name of culture and tradition is worse than terrorism #jaijallikattu

If Tamil #jaijallikattu culture is about brutalising poor animals then Al Qaeda's culture of beheading innocent people also is right

Only Because #jaijallikattu supporters are barbarians they want to fight for their right to torture poor innocent defence less animals

Celebrities in TN protesting against #jaijallikattu should have their ears pulled n backs hugged by 100s to know the poor animals feelings

#jaijallikattu is enjoying a barbarism of making an innocent animal suffer for social entertainment by cowardly hiding behind culture

Each of the #jaijallikattu supporters should be made to run with 100's of Bulls chasing and then I want to hear him talk about his feelings

Just by giving it name of culture #jaijallikattu cannot escape from it's true tradition of torturing innocent animals for people's pleasure

Protesting against barbarism of #jaijallikattu is very much in tune with worshipping tribalish/feudal culture of Jayalalitha and Sasikala

Ears ,horns cut,mutilated,tail bones dislocated,poked with knives tortured with nose ropes causing death .#jaijallikattu is Barbarism

Govt restricts filmmakers to show even crow or dog but allows bulls to be brutally harassed for cultural entertainment #jaijallikattu