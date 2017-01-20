Protestors in Tamil Nadu continued their agitation for the fourth day on Friday demanding that the bull-taming sport Jallikattu be allowed to be played. The protests so far have been peaceful and were conducted in Chennai, Madurai, Vellore, Tuticorin and Kanyakumari.

Top celebrities of the Tamil film industry -- Kollywood -- and spritual gurus like Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Sadhguru have also shown support.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday seeking an ordinance on the matter. However, the prime minister said that it was sub-judice and an ordinance can't be given.

8:53 am IST: "We had detailed discussion with constitutional experts regarding amendments to be enacted on Jalikattu law by the state. Tamil Nadu government sent draft of amendment to Ministry of Home Affairs this morning. I believe draft would be approved in 1-2 days which will pave way for Jalikattu. To take up the draft of the amendment further with the Union Govt, I have deputed senior officials of the state to work with Centre. We urge protesters to withdraw their protest immediately," said TN CM O Panneerselvam.

8:50 am IST: Not a bull fight, its embracing the bull. You should see how bull also loves the sport & engages itself: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

7:55 am IST: DMK leader and MP Kanimozhi to hold 'Rail Roko' protest at Chennai Egmore railway station in support of Jallikattu today.

7:45 am IST: Members of South Indian Artists association, Nadigar Sangam to come out in support of Jallikattu today, AR Rahman to also remain present.

7:40 am IST: Massive protest continues at Chennai's Marina Beach, schools across Tamil Nadu to remain closed for today in support of Jallikattu.

7:35 am IST: DMK to launch state wide 'Rail Roko' protest on Jallikattu issue,party's Working President MK Stalin to protest at Mambalam Railway Station.