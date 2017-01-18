The AIADMK on Wednesday said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to urge him to promulgate an ordinance to revoke the ban on the bull-taming sport of Jallikaatu, held every year during the festival of Pongal in Tamil Nadu.

The party also said that Pannerselvam urged the youth and all Jallikattu supporters, to give up their protests.

Supporters have been protesting against the ban on the sport at Chennai's Marina Beach since Tuesday night. The police have still not been able to disperse the crowds at the beach. At least 200 people were taken into preventive custody on Tuesday morning after they protested overnight.

The Tamil Nadu government held talks with protestors, assuring them they would hold the Jalliakttu event in the state this year, and also said they would approach President Pranab Mukherjee urging him to promulgate an ordinance on the matter.

The protestors have also called for a ban on animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). PETA and other animal rights organisations protested against the tradition arguing that it was cruelty towards bulls.

Jallikattu was banned three years ago by the Supreme Court, which said that even bulls have rights against torture. The SC did not lift the ban in 2017 due to animal welfare issues.

AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan also said on Wednesday that the central government "should promulgate ordinance revoking ban on Jallikattu" and that the party "will adopt all legal measures to ban PETA".

Several actors from the Tamil film industry, including Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth, have come out in support of the sport of Jallikattu.

Actor Raghava Lawrence has contributed around Rs 1 crore to the protestors at Marina Beach. He is providing food, medicines, etcto protesters.

Actress Nayanthara, who hails from Kerala, also supported the cause and said: "As a common citizen, my heart goes with these youngsters who brave the natural and unnatural circumstances to achieve this feat. I wish these efforts bring back jallikattu, the cultural identity of Tamil Nadu without any further hindrance. Let the slogan 'we want jallikattu' be heard all through the country."