Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday (20th June) began a three-day visit to Russia where he would co-chair two meetings with his counterpart amongst others.

Along with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, Jaitley would co-chair the first meeting of the India-Russia High-Level Committee on Science and Technology on Wednesday, a government statement said.

The newly-formed committee would discuss cooperation in technology. This meeting would be held on the sidelines of the Technoprom Exhibition in the city of Novosibirsk.

Jaitley would also address the main plenary session of the Technoprom, a major annual science, technology and innovation exhibition of Russia.

On Friday, he would co-chair the 17th meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Gen. Sergei Shoigu.

"The meeting will review the entire range of military and military-technical cooperation issues between India and Russia within the framework of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries," the statement said.