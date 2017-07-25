Aditi Sanghi, 19, fell off from the terrace of Jaipur's International College of Girls and died on Monday while taking rock climbing lessons.

The accident took place in the presence of her father Sunil Sanghi, who was one of the instructors.

A girl at International College For Girls(ICG), Jaipur slipped from the terrace while zip lining, the accident took place in the morning. pic.twitter.com/RZFAEHRDq4 — Osheen Sharma (@Sharma_JiKiBeti) July 24, 2017

He was teaching students the technique of zip-lining and mountain climbing when the incident occurred. The unfortunate incident was captured by her classmate.

The video showed Aditi watching another student coming down the zip line, and then she lost her balance and plunged to death.

"It is a six-storey building and she fell from the top. Her father said she had finished her round and was standing there watching when she suddenly fell," police personnel Mukesh Chaudhary was quoted as saying by the NDTV.

Aditi Sanghi was immediately rushed to the nearby Metro Mas hospital where she succumbed to injuries.

Aditi, who was also an instructor, used to accompany her father for training sessions.

"Sunil Sanghi is a trained instructor and imparts training every year to students of many educational institutions," Registrar of the university, Raakhi Gupta told the Hindustan Times

No one to blame

Meanwhile, Aditi Sanghi's father in his testimony to the police has described the incident as an unfortunate accident.

"We have registered a case under section 174 CrPC (unnatural death) and further investigation is on in the case," said police officer Chaudhary.

"It has been established in the statement given by Aditi Sanghi's father to the police that this incident happened due to misfortune. There is no involvement of the University administration in this," said Gupta.

As Aditi was not harnessed at the time of the accident, Gupta issued a statement to clarify that no one is to be blamed for the mishap. "Nobody, I don't think anybody should be blamed at this point because father himself was there and he has witnessed this kind of a thing. So, nobody can be blamed at this point. I would say its destiny. She was not even doing that activity," Gupta said.

"She was simply standing there and being a party of the training team. This was a demonstration, this was not a part of the training camp. This was only a demonstration exercise that the institute undertook," she added.