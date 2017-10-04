After farmers of Tamil Nadu had made headlines in April 2017 for their innovative forms of protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, distressed farmers of Jaipur in Rajasthan are resorting to strange means in desperation to draw the attention of the authorities to their plight. Over 50 farmers in Jaipur buried themselves neck-deep in mud on Wednesday, demanding decent compensation for the land forcibly taken away from them for housing project.

The farmers have been digging the pits for the past three days.

Here's why they buried themselves

The farmers launched a protest after the state government forcibly acquired their land at throwaway prices.

The government had started acquiring the land of these farmers of the Nindar village, located around 20 km from Jaipur, for a housing project in 2010.

When the respective authorities deposited Rs 60 crores in a court towards compensation, the farmers refused to accept it. According to an NDTV report, the farmers feel that the payment is not enough, as the market rates had spiraled in the past few years.

The farmers have also demanded a fresh survey of the land that was marked for acquisition.

While the farmers are vying hard for a much deserved compensation, they are also being considerate for the people who are now occupying the housing complexes established on the land acquired from the farmers. The farmers don't want to leave them homeless by demanding their land back. They are only demanding a proper compensation package.

In fact, some of the residents of these housing societies are also supporting the farmers' cause.

Though the agitation started 17 days ago, the government took no notice of them.

#Rajasthan: Farmers in #Neendar village bury themselves partially in pits to protest acquisition of their lands by JDA for housing projects pic.twitter.com/klLLyR8Dql — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2017

However, in order to leg up their protest, the farmers launched a "zameen samadhi satyagrah" (burial satyagraha) on Gandhi Jayanti day, October 2. The land has been a major breadwinner for most of the farmers.

"I have brought up my eight sons here in this land and I have 20 grandchildren... if you take me away from my land where will I go? I don't want the money I want my land," an inconsolable 90-year-old Nanthi Bai said. She also added that her family has been living in the Nindar village for seven generations.