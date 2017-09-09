One policeman was killed and 10 others were injured on Friday when locals clashed with police in Jaipur's Ramganj area after a policeman allegedly hit a woman.

The violence erupted after a minor dispute between a policeman and a bike-borne couple. It is said that a constable had allegedly assaulted the couple during a routine vehicle check.

"A petty dispute between a police constable and a motorcycle-borne couple late last night (Friday) led to clashes between the locals and the police, following which the curfew was imposed around 1 am in Ramganj area, where the violence broke out," Jaipur Police Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal said.

Angry protesters gheraoed the police station and torched several vehicles. Police resorted to lathicharge and tear gas in a bid to control the mob.

"Police is investigating the matter and strict action will be taken against the guilty," said Siddharth Mahajan, Collector, Jaipur.

More details are awaited.

