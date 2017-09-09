At least one person was killed after a clash between police officials and locals at Ramganj in Jaipur on Friday.

#LatestVisuals from Jaipur after violent clash between locals and police yesterday, curfew has been imposed pic.twitter.com/tC7p0g4373 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2017

The clash began soon after a police constable reportedly assaulted a bike-borne couple for unknown reasons.

"A petty dispute between a police constable and a motorcycle-borne couple late last night led to clashes between the locals and the police, following which the curfew was imposed around 1 am in Ramganj area, where the violence broke out," Jaipur Police Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal told PTI.

"Curfew has been imposed till further orders in Manak Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Galta Gate and Ramganj police station areas of the city following violence in which a police station was attacked and vehicles burnt," Commissioner of Police Sanjay Agarwal told IANS.

There were also reports of stone pelting from some of the areas and police had a difficult time to control the violent mob. Tear gas was used and the district administration to maintain law and order had to impose curfew in four police station areas.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred after a policeman hit a person sitting on a motor bike with a lathi (baton) after the policeman tried to stop a bike for a routine vehicle checking in Ramganj police station area. The man tried to run away from the scene and was hit with a baton.

Soon, hundreds of people gathered at the police station and started to create a ruckus. Police tried to pacify them but failed and started to pelt stones.

Police resorted to lathicharge as violent mob burnt vehicles.

(With inputs from IANS)