Two persons were killed while 36 injured on Sunday (January 29) morning in a pile-up on Jaipur-Agra highway involving almost 30 vehicles. The accident occurred because of intense fog conditions. Jaipur's additional commissioner of police has confirmed the report.

Also read: Hirakhand Express derailment: NIA team to probe the incident, headless bodies recovered

"Two people have been killed while five others are serious. The total number of injured is nearly 36," Kunwar Rastradeep, deputy commissioner of police (East), said. "Many of the injured either have their eyes damaged or sustained multiple fractures," the police officer said.

Steps are being taken to provide medical treatment to the injured, the police said. The injured have been taken to the hospital while authorities were clearing the pile-up on the highway.

This is the second time in a week that a fatal accident has taken place on the highway. Four people were killed last week when a bus carrying American tourists rammed into a tractor.

At least six people were injured in the accident.