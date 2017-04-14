Social media giant Twitter on Friday launched a commemorative emoji to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of Indian constitution.

By using the hashtag #AmbedkarJayanti, #अंबेडकरजयंती, #DalitLivesMatter, #JaiBhim and #जयभीम when composing a tweet, an emoji representing BR Ambedkar will appear after the hashtag in the sent tweet.

Twitter India is also collaborating with numerous film and TV personalities such as Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pia Bajpai to create a special 'Twitter Moment' to reminisce B R Ambedkar's words to the Constituent Assembly in 1949, on what India must to do protect its democracy.

"Our emojis have provided a unique way to represent causes, significant cultural, religious or political occasions and social commentary. With a special emoji to commemorate #AmbedkarJayanti, we are thrilled to give users an interactive way to revive conversations about BR Ambedkar and his extraordinary contribution to the India we live in today," Mahima Kaul, head-Public, Policy and Government, Twitter India, said in a statement.

"It is also part of Twitter's efforts to elevate public discourse and empower people to reach across divides and build connections," she added.

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was born on April 14, 1891. He was an acclaimed economist, Indian jurist, politician and most of all, he was considered as one of the greatest social reformers of India, who vehemently fought against social evils such as untouchability and caste discrimination.

For his outstanding contribution to the upliftment of the downtrodden in the society and creation of Indian constitution, Ambedkar was conferred with country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, posthumously in 1990.