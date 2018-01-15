Nandamuri Balakrishna's Jai Simha opened to good response and made a decent collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The film has crossed the mark of Rs 21 crore gross in three days.

Jai Simha is the 102nd movie of Balakrishna. Written and directed by KS Ravikumar, the film raised the curiosity and expectations of the movie buffs because of some other aspects too. The film was released in over 700 screens across the globe on January 12. The hype surrounding it got it a decent amount of advance booking for the opening day.

The Balakrishna and Nayanthara starrer registered an average occupancy in the theatres across the world on Friday. Jai Simha collected Rs 12.20 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie earned Rs 7.80 crore for its global distributors on its opening day.

Jai Simha was expected to smash the records of Balakrishna's previous releases like Legend and Paisa Vasool and become the second biggest opener for the actor after Gautamiputra Satakarni. But it failed to do so and ended up being the fourth among them.

Jai Simha received a mixed response from the audience, while its rival movie Gang, starring Suriya, was up for a fairly positive talk. The word of mouth apparently affected its collection to some extent on Saturday. Its business was also affected by Rangula Raatnam, which was released on Sunday. When compared to its opening day, the movie witnessed over 50 percent dip in its collection on Saturday and Sunday.

As per early estimates, the KS Ravikumar-directed film has collected Rs 17 crore gross in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 4 crore gross in Karnataka, US and other parts of the globe in three days. Jai Simha has collected approximately Rs 21 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend, surpassing the record of Legend (Rs 17.20 crore gross). At the same time, it failed to beat the collection of Paisa Vasool (Rs 25.60 crore gross).