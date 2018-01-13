Director KS Ravikumar's Jai Simha made a decent collection at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) box office on the first day but failed to beat the opening day record of Balakrishna's Paisa Vasool.

Jai Simha had generated a lot of buzz in the media for some good reasons before its release on January 12. The distributors had made grand plans for its release in a bid to cash in on Balayya mania. The hype surrounding it amassed a huge amount of advance booking for its opening day.

After seeing its hype, screen count and advance booking, the trade analysts predicted that Jai Simha would start with a bang and beat the record of Paisa Vasool to become the second biggest opener for Balakrishna after Gautamiputra Satakarni.

As predicted, the Balakrishna-starrer opened to fantastic response with its average occupancy ranging between 70 and 80 percent in the morning shows on Friday. A good word of mouth boosted its collection in the later shows in the Telugu states on its opening day.

Jai Simha has collected approximately Rs 10.25 crore gross at the AP/T box office on the first day. But the film has failed to beat the record of Balakrishna's last outing Paisa Vasool, which grossed Rs 11.40 crore in the Telugu states on its opening day.

Jai Simha is estimated to have earned Rs 6.95 crore for its distributors on its opening day. Its AP and Telangana distributors have shelled out Rs 23.50 crore for theatrical rights and the film has recovered nearly 30 percent of their investments on the first day.

Here are the area-wise earnings of Lion, Dictator, Legend, Gautamiputra Satakarni (GPSK), Paisa Vasool (PV) and Jai Simha (JS) on their first day. These are estimated numbers and they may vary from actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.