Balakrishna and Nayanthara's Jai Simha has turned out to be a hit at the worldwide box office. The Telugu film has performed well in Andhra, Telangana, and Karnataka states.

As per leading trade tracker Andhra Box Office, Jai Simha's gross collection at the Andhra and Telangana box offices stands at Rs 35.2 crore with the distributors' share is Rs 22.55 crore.

The next big centre for Jai Simha has turned out to be Karnataka where it has collected Rs 4 crore with a distributor share of Rs 1.75 crore. It is followed by the US where it has earned Rs 1.4 crore with a distributor's share of Rs 42 lakh.

From other parts of India and rest of the world, it has raked in Rs 4.7 crore taking its total worldwide gross to Rs 45.3 crore with distributors' share of Rs 27 crore by the end of its 10-day run in theatres.

The Telugu movie was released for Sankranthi festival and was overshadowed by Pawan Kalyan's Agnathavasi. Although there wasn't much hype around the Balakrishna's film, it managed to draw the viewers' attention with decent to good reviews from critics and audience.

On the first day, it minted Rs 12.2 crore and collected Rs 22.9 crore at the worldwide box office in the opening weekend. The good response that the film received in the first weekend continued for a few more days making its first-week collection stand at Rs 38.8 crore.

KS Ravikumar's Jai Simha is already declared a 'hit' at the box office and it has to be seen how it will perform in the days to come.