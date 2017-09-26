Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa continued to register good collection at the worldwide box office even on the weekdays too and surpassed the mark of Rs 100 crore gross on its sixth day (Tuesday).

The Bobby aka KS Ravindra-directed movie opened to good response on Thursday and made a decent collection on the following days. Jai Lava Kusa collected Rs 90.30 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the four-day extended first weekend. The movie smashed the lifetime records of Baadshah and Nannaku Prematho and became the second highest grossing film for Jr NTR after Janatha Garage.

As is the trend, the Jr NTR, Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas starrer witnessed a drop of over 50 percent in its collection on Monday. Jai Lava Kusa is estimated to have collected 6.50 crore at the worldwide box office on its fifth day, taking its total collection to Rs 96.80 crore gross.

The Nandamuri Kalan Ram-produced movie is faring well on Tuesday too. Jai Lava Kusa needed Rs 3.20 crore gross to surpass the mark of Rs 100 crore. The early estimates show that the movie has raked in this amount in the morning and matinee shows and advance booking for evening shows.

As you read this article, Jai Lava Kusa may have crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore gross at the worldwide box office. It has become the second movie of Jr NTR to achieve this feat after Janatha Garage.

Jai Lava Kusa has earned Rs 86 crore from its theatrical rights and it is estimated to have earned over Rs 60 crore so far. The film has recovered around 70 percent of the investments of its distributors.

Here are the details of the prices of its distribution rights and area-wise earnings of Jai Lava Kusa in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. These numbers are based on various reports and may not match the figures released by the makers/distributors.