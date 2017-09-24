Jr NTR's much-hyped film Jai Lava Kusa (JLK), which is making fantastic collection everywhere, and has surpassed the mark of Rs 75 crore gross at the worldwide box office in three days.

The Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-produced movie, which had huge hype and promotion, released in over 1,500 screens across the globe on September 21 and garnered superb response everywhere.

Jai Lava Kusa collected Rs 46.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie shattered the record of Jr NTR's biggest opener Janatha Garage, which had minted Rs 41 crore on its opening day.

Jai Lava Kusa received mixed response from the audience, who were impressed with Jr NTR's acting, but Bobby's direction disappointed them big time. The word of mouth slightly affected its business, with the movie grossing Rs 14.40 crore and Rs 14 crore in the global market on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Jai Lava Kusa has a total collection of approximately Rs 75 crore gross at the worldwide box office in three days. It has become the fourth movie of Jr NTR to cross the mark of Rs 75 crore gross after Baadshah (Rs 77 crore), Nannaku Prematho (Rs 87.20 crore) and Janatha Garage (Rs 134.80 crore).

The makers are thrilled over the fantastic collections of Jai Lava Kusa. Talking to IBTimes India, Mahesh Koneru, the publicist for the movie, said: "Jai Lava Kusa is doing extremely well at the Box Office, despite the huge setback caused by GST implementation. This is the first of the Telugu biggies to come post GST."

Koneru added: "Good word of mouth and solid appreciation for NTR's brilliant performance has enabled the film to cross the Rs 75 crore worldwide gross mark in three days. The movie is doing better business than even Janatha Garage, and with the upcoming holidays, we expect the film to bring in phenomenal revenues."

As per early trends, the Jr NTR, Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas-starrer has shown decent growth on Sunday. Jai Lava Kusa is likely to gross Rs 19 crore at the worldwide box office on its fourth day, and its first weekend total will reach Rs 94 crore gross in the global market. The film should cross the mark of Rs 100 crore gross on Monday.

Made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, Jai Lava Kusa fetched Rs 86 crore from the sale of its worldwide theatrical rights. The movie has earned Rs 46 crore for its global distributors and recovered them 53.48 percent of their investments in three days.