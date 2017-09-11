The trailer of Junior NTR's Jai Lava Kusa shows the movie to be a complete entertainer. The video of the film has it all - fun, emotion, action and style.The clip was launched on Sunday, 10 September, in a grand event organised in Hyderabad.

The video begins with three siblings playing in rain. It tells that they are not the model siblings from from the Hindu epic Ramayana, but they have turned out to become like Raavan (demon king from Lanka), Rama and Laksmana.

Junior NTR plays triple roles of Jai , Lava and Kusha. The trailer reveals that the trio have different goals in life. Kusa wants to go to the US, Lava desires to be successful in his corporate world, while Jai has become a dreaded underworld don.

Going by the trailer, Kusa is a fun-loving man, who can confront his enemies if the situation demands. Lava has a contradicting traits. He is an introvert person with a peace-loving nature. And Jai is a deadly don, who has interest in drama.

Specifically, he loves the character of Raavan and this role of Junior NTR is believed to be the villain in the flick. The trailer does not give away much about the storyline, but indicates that all three characters will clash at some stage of the film.

Junior NTR entertains the viewers with his power-packed performance. Be it action or comedy, he shines in every aspect by bringing life to all three roles. Of the three, it is the villain's role that have highly impressed the audience. The punch dialogues come as a bonus to his fans.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli has hailed Junior NTR after watching the trailer of Jai Lava Kusa. "Tarak never ceases to amaze us with his acting capabilities. Jai is impeccable. Can't wait to watch him on screen. [sic]" the director of Baahubali series tweeted.

So far, the trailer on the official YouTube page of NTR Arts has garnered close to three million hits with over 1.4 lakh likes and 7000 dislikes.

Jai Lava Kusa is an action drama, written and directed by Sardaar Gabbar Singh fame KS Ravindra. Nivetha Thomas, Raashi Khanna, Ronit Roy, Hamsa Nandhini and others are in the cast. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for Jai Lava Kusa. Chota K Naidu is the director of cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao, the editor.

The film will hit the screens on 21st September.