The latest teaser of the upcoming Telugu movie Jai Lava Kusa is out on YouTube. The video clip introduces Kusa, the third character essayed by Junior NTR in the flick.

The teaser begins with Junior NTR dancing for a song titled 'Dochestha'. It is followed by a funny conversation, a fight scene and a punch dialogue. In short, the video gives us an outline of the hero's third character and what we could expect from the movie.

Although it is a formulaic clip, one does not get disappointed with the teaser simply because it has all the ingredients the mass audience would love to see in a commercial thriller.

Undoubtedly, Junior NTR steals the show with his body language and mannerisms. Going by the teaser, Kusa will be a fun-loving and naughty boy.

First teaser hinted that Junior NTR's Jai would be a negative character with the traits of Ravana, the demon king in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

In the second teaser, Junior NTR is seen as a bank manager with a good heart. All three looks of the hero and teasers are quite impressive and promise a true entertainer.

Jai Lava Kusa is an action drama, written and directed by Sardaar Gabbar Singh fame KS Ravindra. Nivetha Thomas, Raashi Khanna, Ronit Roy, Hamsa Nandhini and others are in the cast. Another attraction is Tamannaah Bhatia who is making a special appearance in a song sequence.

Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for Jai Lava Kusa. Chota K Naidu is the director of cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao, the editor.