Here is the good news for all the fans of Nandamuri. The makers of Junior NTR's Jai Lava Kusa are gearing up to release its teaser on YouTube this evening.

Nandamuri family fans are all excited to see the teaser of Junior NTR's Jai Lava Kusa. The bosses of NTR Arts‏ revealed on July 1 that the teaser of Jai Lava Kusa will be launched on Thursday. They tweeted: "Jai. Lava. Kusha. 3 Unique Characters that deserve their own unique teasers. You saw Jai. Now get ready for #JaiTeaser on July 6th at 5:22pm."

Jai Lava Kusa will be released on the official YouTube channel of NTR Arts and the producer requested the fans to subscribe to their channel. Besides providing the link, they tweeted: Are you ready? See you all at 5:22pm. Subscribe to http://youtube.com/ntrartsofficial to watch #JaiTeaserToday

If we are to go by the buzz on the social media, Junior NTR will be seen delivering an emotional dialogue in the teaser of Jai Lava Kusa. Sandeep Aatreya, a Telugu film journalist, tweeted: "Heard #NTR mouthed emotionally touching dialogue in #JaiLavaKusaTeaser & it's complimented by @ThisIsDSP's thumping BGM #JaiTeaser Few Hours."

The makers of Jai Lava Kusa have released a poster, which states the specific timings of the release of its teaser in various countries. Pranita Jonnalagedda‏, a journalist from Deccan Chronicle, tweeted: "This is an interesting way to make sure you are going to catch it! Any time zone, but you've got to see this! #JaiLavaKusaTeaser."

Jai Lava Kusa is an action-drama film which is written and directed by KS Ravindra. Junior NTR, Raashi Khanna and Niveda Thomas are playing the lead roles. The film marks the Telugu debut of Hindi film and television actor Ronit Roy who will play the villain opposite the young tiger.