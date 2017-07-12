The teaser of Junior NTR's Jai Lava Kusa (JLK) has crossed 10 million views on YouTube in six days and beaten the records of Allu Arjun's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham and Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu.

The teaser of Jai Lava Kusa was released on YouTube as well as Facebook and received 7.8 million views in 24 hours. The elated producers tweeted on July 7: "Tarak @tarak9999 's #RecordBreakingJaiTeaser now has 7 million plus real time digital views in less than 22hours. #RecordBreakingJaiTeaser. A big thank you to everyone for the amazing love and support."

Jr NTR‏ was also thrilled over the massive response for the teaser of Jai Lava Kusa. The actor took to his Twitter handle on July 7 to thank everyone. He wrote: "Overwhelmed by the love &feedback given by fans,friends,film fraternity & the media for #JaiTeaser. Will strive to do better. Love You All"

The teaser of Janatha Garage, which was released on the YouTube channel of Mythri Movie Makers, has received 5,897,374 views so far-- the highest number for the teaser of a Junior NTR's film. Now, the teaser of Jai Lava Kusa shattered this record in just one day.

The teaser of Jai Lava Kusa crossed 10 million views on Facebook and YouTube together in just two days. The bosses of NTR Arts‏ tweeted: "1 Crore Digital Videos in less than 48 hours for #RecordBreakingJaiTeaser. Thank you everyone for this sensational response "

The teaser of Jai Lava Kusa went on to set a new record by crossing 10 million views on YouTube alone in six days. Producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram tweeted: "Another milestone for Tarak's much loved #RecordBreakingJaiTeaser. 1 Crore views on YouTube alone."

The teaser of Prabhas' Baahubali 2, which has got 56,132,168 views so far, holds the all time highest record in the history of Telugu cinema. DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham and Katamarayudu are in the second and third places with 17,801,298 and 11,770,897, respectively.

The teasers of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham and Katamarayudu had taken 25 and 37 days to reach the 10 million mark, respectively. Now, Jai Lava Kusa has surpassed this mark in just six days and it is expected to beat their total views count very soon.

