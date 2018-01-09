Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa and Mahesh Babu's Spyder are gearing up for world TV premiere. It is going to be another battle between two movies, this time to get the highest viewership in the mini screen.

Gemini TV has bought the satellite rights of Jai Lava Kusa for whopping amount of Rs 25 crore. The channel announced that the film will be premiered on TV at 6:00 pm on January 13. Besides posting a teaser of the film, Gemini TV tweeted, "Young Tiger @tarak9999 's one man show - #JaiLavaKusa , first time ever on the world television screen only on #GeminiTV."

Young Tiger @tarak9999 's one man show - #JaiLavaKusa , first time ever on the world television screen only on #GeminiTV pic.twitter.com/nxTtaeDqkp — Gemini TV (@GeminiTV) January 8, 2018

Zee Telugu‏ hinted on January 3 that Spyder will hit the small screen soon. They tweeted, "Get ready for the Thrill ride of your life. @urstrulyMahesh @Rakulpreet @ARMurugadoss World TV Premiere of #SPYder.. Coming soon on #ZeeTelugu. #ZeeTeluguHD #TakeAStep #AarambhamOkkaAduguthone."

Check: Highest grossing Tollywood films of 2017 | Top 10 flop Telugu movies of 2017

On Tuesday, January 9, the channel confirmed that Spyder will have its TV premiere on Sunday. Zee Telugu tweeted, "How do you like the chemistry between Rakul Preet and Mahesh Babu? Watch #SPYder this Sunday at 4 pm only on #ZeeTelugu."

How do you like the chemistry between Rakul Preet and Mahesh Babu?



Watch #SPYder this Sunday at 4 pm only on #ZeeTelugu. pic.twitter.com/x2myETsv0i — ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) January 9, 2018

Written and directed by Bobby aka KS Ravindra, Jai Lava and Kusa is an action-drama film, which is about identical triplets whose personalities are very different from each other. The story is about how they get separated at a young age and what happens when circumstances bring them together.

Jai Lava and Kusa starring Jr NTR, Raashi Khanna and Niveda Thomas was released in the cinema halls on September 21, 2017. The movie has not only become big hit at the worldwide box office, but has landed in the list of top 5 highest grossing Telugu movies of 2017.

On the other hand, written and directed by AR Murugadoss, Spyder is a spy thriller about an intelligence officer who uses his skills and intellect to take down a psychotic wrecking havoc in Hyderabad. The movie starring Mahesh Babu, SJ Surya and Rakul Preet Singh was released in the theatres a week after Jai Lava Kusa hit the screens, but bombed at the box office.