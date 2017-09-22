Jr NTR shoulders the responsibility of running the routine story written by director Bobby aka KS Ravindra and makes sure that Jai Lava Kusa is worth of your money through his amazing performance.

Some movies have already been made on the story of triplets and mistaken identity in the Telugu film industry and Jai Lava Kusa is the latest addition to the list of the flicks that explore this tried and tested subject. But what makes it an interesting watch is its screenplay that has some twists, turns and all masala elements to woo the mass audience.

Jai Lava Kusa begins with the childhood story of three brothers and then it heads to show how they are separated by one accident and grow up in a different atmosphere.

Elder brother Jai cares a lot about his young brothers Lava and Kusa and lets them enjoy everything first. But one incident makes him develop the mindset of devilish Ravana and he attempts to kill his brothers. However, they are saved in a mysterious way and land in the hands of three different people.

Jai Lava Kusa goes on to show the present story of the three brothers. Kusa is a crook and along with his friend, he leads his life through small robberies. He intends to settle down in the US and is trying to get a Green Card. But all his money becomes illegal tender due to demonetisation.

On the other hand, Lava Kumar, who is brought up by a doctor, is a meek and honest bank manager. But the people around him take his honesty for granted and he lands in a big problem. At this juncture, an accident brings him and Lava together. After learning about his problems, Kusa agrees to help him and solve his problems by taking over his position as the bank manager.

But Kusa has a different plan in his mind. He wants to deposit all his illegal money into the bank and make it legal. He also robs Rs 5 crore from a local don, who cheated Lava by taking a loan of Rs 1 crore. When he tries to escape with the money, Jai tricks him and kidnaps him along with Lava.

Jai has been brought up by a dreaded don. Now, Jai wants to become an MP and marry a girl. However, he is not able to do it due to his evil nature. He decides to get his wishes fulfilled by his brother. How he does this forms the crux of Jai Lava Kusa.

Jai Lava Kusa has nothing great to offer in terms of story. Jr NTR's comedy timing, action, romance and dance keep you entertained in the first half. The twist at the interval gains momentum for the film, but there is no great story in the second half too. Some scenes including the climax are predictable and lack logic. The film suffers from a weak script.

But the characterisation of Jai, Lava and Kusa are the highlights of the film. Junior NTR has aced them well and done justice to all the three roles. He irritates you, makes you laugh and cry. He has done a lot of homework to play three different roles and it is clearly visible in his acting. As he said during the promotion, Jai Lava Kusa will be a landmark in his career for his performance.

Jai Lava Kusa is all the way a Jr NTR show and there is not much scope for the heroines and other character artistes. However, Nivetha Thomas, Raashi Khanna, Sai Kumar, Posani Krishna Murali, Ronit Roy, Pradeep Rawat, Nanditha Raj, Hamsa Nandini, Priyadarshi and others have done justice to their roles and are assets of the film. Tamannaah's item song is one of the attractions of the film.

Watch Jai Lava Kusa official trailer:

Action choreography and weapons' designs are good. The axe with a long chain used by Jai is a new weapon and the idea behind it is brilliant. Dance choreography and art direction in songs like Dochay and Swing Zara are just amazing. Dialogues are another attraction on the technical front.

Overall, Jai Lava Kusa is old wine in a new bottle. But Jr NTR will stun you with his electrifying performance. It's a treat to watch him in three different getups in a single frame. It is his acting that makes this film a must-watch.