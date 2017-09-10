The makers of Jr NTR's film Jai Lava Kusa, which is set for release on September 21, are holding a grand pre-release function as part of its promotion. This event is streaming live on YouTube.

The producers had plans to hold a grand audio launch function of Jai Lava Kusa. But they had to scrap it due to heavy rains and Ganesh Nimajjanam celebrations. Instead, they released four songs of the movie at a press conference and fifth song is set to be unveiled as a surprise for fans.

On August 30, the makers revealed the reason for cancelling its audio launch function. Meanwhile, they announced that they would host a pre-release event in which the trailer of the film would be launched.

A tweet on NTR Arts‏ page read: "A grand public event for fans will be held on September 10th in Hyderabad, where #JaiLavaKusaTrailer will be released."

This morning, they confirmed that the pre-release function of Jai Lava Kusa would be aired on TV channels like Gemini Music, TV9, NTV and live streamed on the official YouTube channel of NTR Arts. Click above video to watch Jai Lava Kusa pre-release event – live streaming:

The bosses of NTR Arts‏ tweeted: "#JaiLavaKusaTrailerDay All set for the grand trailer launch today evening. Event live on NTR Arts YouTube, Gemini Music,TV9,NTV from 5:45 pm."

All the cast and crew members are expected to be present at the pre-release event of Jai Lava Kusa. Some celebs from the Telugu film industry will be present on this occasion. However, the makers have kept the details of the chief guest of the function under the wraps.

Jai Lava Kusa is an action-drama, written and directed by KS Ravindra, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy. Jr NTR is playing a triple role, while Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas appear as female leads in the film. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Chota K Naidu.