The makers of Jai Lava Kusa (JLK) have released its second teaser featuring the second role – Lava — played by Junior NTR. This first-look video has doubled people's expectations from the movie.

Jai Lava Kusa is a one of the most-awaited Telugu movies of 2017. It has been creating buzz in the media ever since it was announced.

Junior NTR plays a triple role in the movie, which has generated a lot of curiosity about its story.

The makers recently released its first look and teaser featuring his first role with a negative shade, which impressed movie buffs around the world.

The makers of KS Ravindra-directed Jai Lava Kusa unveiled the first look featuring Junior NTR's second role a few days ago. The audiences were impressed by it and were eagerly waiting for the release of its first-look video.

The makers have now released this much-awaited teaser for Ganesh Chaturthi as a treat for fans of the Nandamuri family.

The 47-second-long teaser of Jai Lava Kusa shows Lava Kumar as a middle class guy working as manager in a private bank. He is simple and content in life. He treats everyone as equal and does not want to impose upon his juniors in the bank.

At the end of the video, Junior NTR is seen driving his Tata Nano car when another vehicle rams into it on the road.

Thousands of filmgoers have fallen in love with this modest look of Junior NTR. What catches the attention the most is the car accident at the end of the teaser, which has increased curiosity about the story of Jai Lava Kusa.

The video crossed 3 million digital views in just 12 hours, and this huge response shows the teaser has surely doubled the viewers' curiosity about the film.

Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, who is bankrolling Jai Lava Kusa under the banner of NTR Arts, is thrilled by the massive response to its teaser. He wrote on the Twitter handle of his production house: "What a great start this is turning into! 3 Million Digital Views and counting for #LavaTeaser. Happy Vinayaka Chavithi."

Jr NTR is also equally elated by the response, and announced on Friday morning that he has another surprise for fans. He tweeted: "A very happy Vinayaka Chavithi to you all. Thank you for the love you've shown to #LavaTeaser. And a small surprise is coming in a few mins."

Later, Junior NTR released the first look of his third role, Kusa, in Jai Lava Kusa. As per this poster, Kusa is a mischievous guy. This poster was liked by nearly 10,000 people and shared by 3,500 on Twitter.

Kalyan Ram Nandamuri released another poster featuring Kusa and wished his fans on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi. Besides posting the first look, the producer wrote: "Wishing everyone a Happy Vinayaka Chavithi. Here's @tarak9999 as Kusa #KusaFirstLook."