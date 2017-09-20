Director Bobby aka KS Ravindra's Telugu movie Jai Lava Kusa (Kusha/JLK) starring Jr NTR, Nivetha Thomas and Raashi Khanna has received positive reviews and good ratings from viewers.

Jai Lava Kusa is an action drama with all the other commercial ingredients to woo the mass audience. Director KS Ravindra has written the script for the film along with Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy.

Produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the movie has got a U/A certificate from the censor board and has a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes.

The story of Jai Lava Kusa is about Jai (Jr NTR), who becomes a gangster to avenge his mother's murder. After his mother is killed, his father (Posani Krishna Murali) goes on to marry another woman, and sires twins named Lava and Kusa — who grow up to become theatre artistes.

Jai thinks his father is responsible for the death of his mother, and decides take revenge on him by finishing his father and his family. What happens next forms the crux of the film.

The audiences say Jai Lava Kusa is a routine revenge drama, but it has an entertaining screenplay. The first half is good, but the second half is not so entertaining. However, the film is a grand treat for Jr NTR fans.

Junior NTR, who has plays three roles in the film, has delivered fantastic performances, and Jai Lava Kusa is his show all the way. His mannerisms, action and dialogue diction are a feast for movie-goers.

Nivetha Thomas and Raashi Khanna have nothing to do in the film, though their glamour and chemistry with hero are good. Ronit Roy, Nanditha Raj, Hamsa Nandini and others have done justice to their roles, say viewers.

Jai Lava Kusa has brilliant production values, and songs, background score, picturisation, action choreography and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the film-goers.

We bring you some viewers' verdicts on the film, as shared on Twitter. Here are live updates of Jai Lava Kusa movie review and rating by audience:

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry

#JaiLavaKusa is a Beautiful Family Entertainer with Career Best Performance by #JrNTR, Rocking Music @ThisIsDSP & Action Stunts. 3.5*/5* #JaiLavaKusa is Full on Mass Entertainer ! #JrNTR is in Terrific Form ! Public will go gaga over @tarak9999 new look ! SUPERHIT 3.5*/5* #JrNTR gave Career Best Performance ever in #JaiLavaKusa. Best Tollywood Male Performance of the Year by so far ! Hatsoff to him 3.5*/5*

Censor Reports‏ @CensorReports

#JaiLavakusa - U/A - No Cuts Avg first half Below Avg 2nd half 2.5/5 - B.avg film

Lab Reports‏ @Inside_Infos

>> #JaiLavaKusa - 3.35/5 >> Good 1st half >> Abv Avg 2nd half