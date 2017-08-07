The makers of Jai Lava Kusa have revealed the first look of Lava Kumar played by Junior NTR. The two posters released on Monday, August 7, are now going viral on social media.

Junior NTR is said to be playing a triple role -- Jai, Lava Kumar and Kusha -- in this most-awaited movie. The makers had recently revealed the first look of the character Jai and it had received a huge response from film goers, who were eagerly waiting to see the looks of other roles played by the young tiger.

The makers of Jai Lava Kusa had recently announced that the first look of Lava will be released on August 7. A comment posted on the Twitter handle of NTR Arts‏ on August 2 read: "You witnessed the mighty Jai. Now get ready to welcome @tarak9999 as Lava Kumar on August 7th at 10:35am. #LavaFLonRakhi."

On Monday morning, Jr NTR‏ released the first look of Lava Kumar on Twitter and tweeted: "Here he is. Lava Kumar from #JaiLavaKusa #LavaFirstLook." At the same time, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who is producing Jai Lava Kusa under the banner NTR Arts, released the second poster and tweeted: "Meet our Lava Kumar #LavaFirstLook."

Junior NTR's role as Jai has negative shades and his first look and teaser have offered a glimpse at the villainous side of the character. Now, the poster of Lava offers a look at his decent avatar. The simple, gentleman and classy look of Junior NTR featured in the new posters have impressed fans.

The posters of these two avatars have generated a lot of curiosity about the story of the movie. After seeing the latest posters of Jai Lava Kusa, a movie buff tweeted: "Mass+Class Double Bonanza for fans @tarak9999 Garu #LavaFirstLook #JaiLavaKusa."

Haricharan Pudipeddi, a journalist from south Indian film industry, tweeted: "Smart and charming Lava from #JaiLavaKusa. Here's #LavaFirstLook. @tarak9999 looking extremely good."