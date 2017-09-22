Jr NTR's much-hyped movie Jai Lava Kusa (JLK) has allegedly been leaked online a day after its release. The full movie download for free but through illegal means is like to take a toll on its collection at the box office.

Jai Lava Kusa is a big-ticket movie and its global theatrical rights were sold for a record price of Rs 86 crore. The makers were well aware of consequences of a full movie leak, and had taken all precautionary measures to stop its piracy. They had also requested fans to report links if the film was pirated.

The bosses at NTR Arts‏ had tweeted a poster with a statement that read: "Say not Piracy. Please report any Jai Lava Kusa movie piracy links to jlkantipiracy@gmail.com. [sic]"

After its opening response they also wrote: "Blockbuster reports for #JaiLavaKusa everywhere. Enjoy the movie in Theaters. Report piracy. [sic]"

But some miscreants leaked a complete copy of Jai Lava Kusa even before the movie ended the day. A notorious gang of Tamilians released the film on its website on Friday morning. The website offers six different versions of the full movie, varying from 2.4GB to 200MB, for download.

"Jai Lava Kusa (2017) Telugu Real DVDScr - Clear Audio - [1080p - DVDScr - x264 - MP3 - 2.4GB] - [720p - DVDScr - x264 - MP3 - 1.4GB] - [DVDScr - 700MB - x264 - 1CD - MP3] - [DVDScr - XviD - 700MB - MP3] - [DVDScr - 400MB - x264 - MP3] - [DVDScr - 200MB - x264 - MP3] - [Watch Online] - First On NET [sic]," reads the statement with links for download on the website.

Written and directed by Bobby aka KS Ravindra, Jai Lava Kusa is an action movie featuring Jr NTR, Nivetha Thomas and Raashi Khanna in the lead. The movie opened to good response and collected Rs 40 crore gross at the worldwide box office on its first day.

Jai Lava Kusa needs to make good collections in its first weekend to help recover the investment of its distributors, who have shelled out hefty sums on its rights.

But the full movie download could posing a big threat for them, as it will affect collections.