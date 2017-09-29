Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa (JLK) has registered a decent collection at the worldwide box office in the first week. The movie has become the fourth highest grossing Telugu movie of 2017 in just eight days.

Released in the theatres on September 21, Jai Lava Kusa had opened to superb response and collected Rs 90.30 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie had shattered the lifetime records of Baadshah and Nannaku Prematho in just four days and become the second highest grossing film for Jr NTR after Janatha Garage.

The Bobby aka KS Ravindra-directed movie witnessed over 60 percent drop on Monday when compared to its opening day collection. Jai Lava Kusa remained strong on Tuesday and went on to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office in six days. However, its business was affected by new release Spyder on Wednesday and Thursday.

As per early estimates, Jai Lava Kusa has collected a total of Rs 107 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. The movie is estimated to have fetched Rs 64 crore for its distributors in eight days.

In its opening week, Jai Lava Kusa has smashed the lifetime record of power star Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu (Rs 98 crore gross). Now, it is heading to beat the record of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham (Rs 116 crore gross).

Jai Lava Kusa was expected to beat the record of Janatha Garage, which minted Rs 135 crore in its lifetime and become the highest grossing film for Jr NTR. But as per its current pace, the movie will not be able to smash it, as Spyder is taking a toll on its collection at the box office in its second week.

Jai Lava Kusa earned Rs 86 crore from its worldwide theatrical rights and has recovered around 75 percent of their investments to its global distributors in eight days. The movie is likely to return the remaining 25 percent in the coming days.