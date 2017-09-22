Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa (JLK) has registered a decent collection at the worldwide box office on the first day and the become the third biggest opener of 2017, beating the opening record of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham and Katamarayudu.

Jr NTR has scored back-to-back hits with Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage and everyone was curious to see whether Jai Lava Kusa will be a hat-trick of success for him. His three different avatars had created a lot of expectations about the film, which received a record number of advance booking for opening day.

The KS Ravindra-directed movie was premiered in 189 screens in North America on Wednesday and received superb everywhere. Jai Lava Kusa collected $589,000 at the US box office and has also became the biggest opener for Jr NTR, beating the record of Janatha Garage ($584,000).

Its screening began in the wee hours of Thursday in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, where it ran to packed houses in some centres. Jai Lava Kusa has registered good response around the world with an average occupancy of 80 percent in regular shows on its opening day.

The makers are yet to reveal the official figures of its collection, but if we are to go by the early estimates, Jai Lava Kusa has collected approximately Rs 39.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie is estimated to have earned over Rs 27.65 crore for its global distributors.

Jai Lava Kusa has shattered the opening day record of Allu Arjun's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham and Katamarayudu, which grossed Rs 39.20 crore in the global market. The movie has become the fourth biggest Tollywood opener of 2017 after Baahubali 2, Khaidi No 150 and Katamarayudu.

But Jai Lava Kusa could not beat the record of Jr NTR's biggest opener Janatha Garage, which collected Rs 41 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day.

Here are the area-wise shares of JLK, DJ, Katamarayudu and Janatha Garage (JG). These are estimated numbers and they may not match with official figures. All the numbers are in Rs and crore.