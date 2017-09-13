Director KS Ravindra aka Bobby's Jai Lava Kusa (JLK) starring Jr NTR, Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas, has cleared the test of the censor board and is set for worldwide release on September 21.

For the first time in his career, Jr NTR, who is on a roll with back-to-back hits like Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage, has teamed up with his brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who is producing Jai Lava Kusa under the banner NTR Arts. Having completed its production, the makers held a special screening of the film for the officials of censor board on Wednesday.

Jai Lava Kusa completed its censor formalities on Wednesday and received a U/A certificate. The movie has been generating tremendous buzz among film lovers since its launch. The theatrical trailer of the film, which was recently released, has racked up 10 million views in just 38 hours.

"Jai Lava Kusa has completed its censor formalities. The movie is going to release on September 21st in a big way. NTR's triple role and a strong storyline revolving around three brothers will prove to be the biggest assets for the movie. We have produced Jai Lava Kusa on a lavish scale with top notch production values and technical standards," Nandamuri Kalyan Ram said.

Jr NTR is playing a tripple role, which has created a lot of curiosity about the story of Jai Lava Kusa. Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas are seen as the heroines opposite him and Ronit Roy, Nanditha Raj, Hamsa Nandini, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Abhimanyu Singh, Harish Uthaman appear in the supporting cast.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the soundtracks and background score of Jai Lava Kusa and the songs have struck a chord with music lovers. Chota K Naidu has handled cinematography for the film, which has Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and Thammi Raju's editing, AS Prakash's art direction and Anil Paduri's (Advitha Creative Studios) visual effects.