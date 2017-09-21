Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa (JLK) has made a brilliant collection at the US box office in the premiere shows on Wednesday and shattered the business records of Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Janatha Garage.

Jr NTR has a huge fanbase in North America and the huge success of his previous releases is proof for it. The promos of Jai Lava Kusa had generated a lot of curiosity among the viewers in the country, who were eagerly waiting for its release. US Telugu Movie LLC, which acquired the overseas theatrical rights for Rs 8.50 crore, has released it in 190 screens in the US and 162 screens in other foreign markets.

Jai Lava Kusa was premiered in 189 locations across North America on Wednesday and the movie had received a massive amount of advance booking. Hours before its preview shows began in the country, Ramesh Bala‏, an observer of South Indian film industry, tweeted: " #JaiLavaKusa - $275,000 in Pre-sales as of 12 Noon EST - Wed Sep 20th at the #USA Box office.. Going great guns.. [sic]"

Its premiere shows are completed everywhere in the country and the distributors are yet to reveal the official collection figures. A per early estimates, Jai Lava Kusa has collected $525,000 from 159 locations at the US box office in the premiere.

Telugu film critic and trade expert Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#JaiLavaKusa collects $525k from 159 locations through premieres by 11 pm EST in USA. It's going to be huge! NTR brand power on display "

Its per-screen- average stands at $3,301 in the country. The figures of another 40 locations are yet to be counted. Jai Lava Kusa is expected to cross $700,000 at the US box office in the premiere shows.

Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa (JLK) has received a superb response through advance bookings in theatres across North America, and making record collections at the US box office in the pre-sale of the premiere shows.

As per early estimates, Jai Lava Kusa has beaten the records of Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Janatha Garage, which are the biggest openers for Pawan Kalyan and Jr NTR, respectively in the country. It has become the third biggest Tollywood opener at the US box office in 2017 after Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 ($1.29 million) Baahubali 2 ($3.50 million).

Jai Lava Kusa has salos become the fourth all time highest grossing Telugu movie at the US box office. Here is the list of top 10 highest grossers in the premiere shows in North America.