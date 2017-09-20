Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa (JLK) is getting superb response through advance bookings in theatres across North America, and making record collections at the US box office in the pre-sale of the premiere shows.

The hype surrounding Jai Lava Kusa had given rise to a huge demand for its overseas theatrical rights and some leading distribution houses were in the race to bag them.

Producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram had reportedly quoted over Rs 10 crore for the deal. But US Telugu Movie LLC‏ managed to acquire the rights for a whopping amount of Rs 8.50 crore, which is a record price for a film starring Jr NTR.

As Jai Lava Kusa gears up to invade the international box office, US Telugu Movie LLC has booked 351 screens for 37 international markets and started advance booking. The film will premiere in many locations on Wednesday night.

Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#JaiLavaKusa most USA premieres sold out. 189 locations in USA. And 162+ locations in non-USA overseas in 36 countries [sic]"

Director Bobby aka KS Ravindra's Jai Lava Kusa — starring Jr NTR, Nivetha Thomas and Raashi Khanna — has collected $240,000 from 70 centres at the US box office in the pre-sales of the premiere show.

Ramesh Bala‏, an observer of Southern industry, tweeted: "@tarak9999 's #JaiLavaKusa is off to a flying start in #USA - Premiere Pre-sales $240,000 from 70 locations as of 7PM EST Tuesday. [sic]"

After seeing the massive advance booking, ‏the distributors are increasing its screen count in North America and are keeping followers of the Twitter page of US Telugu Movie LLC informed as and when they added a new screen.

They tweeted: "#JaiLavaKusa -Early premier shows added in many major cities. Check your local theaters for early premier show times....Get ready to roar!!! [sic]"

The current trends show Jai Lava Kusa may cross the $1-million mark at the US box office in the premiere shows. But it remains to be seen whether it manages to beat the record of Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 ($1.25 million), which has second-biggest Tollywood opener of 2017 after Baahubali 2 ($3.50 million).