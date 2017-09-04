The makers of Jai Lava Kusa released the film's audio album at a function on Sunday evening. The songs jukebox of the film featuring Jr NTR in three roles surpassed 1 million views in just 12 hours.

Lahari Music/T-Series dropped the full songs jukebox of Jai Lava Kusa on its official YouTube channel on Sunday. The 16.52-minute-long video has received 1,276,706 views, 49,000 likes and 3,000 dislikes in 14 hours. The jukebox has got 4,681 comments, mostly positive.

This is probably for the first time in the history of Telugu cinema the jukebox of a film has received such a massive response. The movie starring Jr NTR, Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas, has become a trend setter. The huge number of views and likes show the songs have struck a chord with the music lovers.

Kalyanram Nandamuri, who is producing Jai Lava Kusa under his banner NTR Arts‏, wanted to hold a grand function for its music launch. But the producer reportedly did not get permission from the Hyderabad police due to security issues, as it was to be held at the time of Ganesh Visarjana.

The producer wrote on Twitter handle of NTR Arts on August 30: "#JaiLavaKusa Audio will be out into the market on September 3rd. We hope you'll love this peppy and energetic album from @ThisIsDSP. A grand audio launch was planned. Due to heavy rains & ganesh nimajjanam,we are avoiding audio event in the interest of public safety.

But Kalyanram assured the fans of Nandamuri family that he would hold a grand pre-release function on September 10. The producer tweeted: "A grand public event for fans will be held on September 10th in Hyderabad, where #JaiLavaKusaTrailer will be released."

Kalyanram held a press conference in Hyderabad on Sunday evening and he released the audio album of Jai Lava Kusa. His father Harikrishna was a special guest at the event and he unveiled the big audio CD of the film.

The audio press meet was streamed live on the YouTube channel of NTR Arts. Kalyanram posted the link to the webcast video and wrote: "Watch #JaiLavaKusa Audio Press meet live on NTR Arts YouTube channel from 7:10 pm onwards.

Jai Lava Kusa has five songs and Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP has composed the music for the soundtracks. Chandrabose and Ramajogayya Sastry have penned the lyrics for the track, while Divya Kumar, Jaspreet Jasz, Ranina Reddy, Hemachandra and Nakash Aziz did the vocals.

The Jukebox of Jai Lava Kusa features only four songs. Hours after its release, the makers unveiled the fifth song as a surprise. A post on NTR Arts‏' Twitter page read: "The fifth song from #JaiLavaKusa, the special song, will be revealed as a surprise for fans soon" - @ThisIsDSP"