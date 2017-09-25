Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa (JLK) has garnered brilliant response at the worldwide box office in its four-day extended first weekend and the total collection has inched closer to the mark of Rs 100 crore gross.

Jai Lava Kusa had been creating positive buzz, ever since it went on the floor. Its promos had grabbed many eyeballs and generated a lot of expectations from the film. Its makers had ensured massive publicity before release and the hype and promotions have helped the movie to register a huge amount of advance booking.

Released in over 1,500 screens around the world, Jai Lava Kusa started with a bang and collected Rs 46.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The film became the biggest opener for Jr NTR, beating the record of his last release Janatha Garage, which collected Rs 41 crore gross in the global market.

But Jai Lava Kusa received a mixed talk from the audience and critics, and trade experts predicted that it would affect the box office collection on the following days. Despite average word of mouth, the movie has managed to hold strong at the ticket counters and made a decent collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend.

Jai Lava Kusa has collected approximately Rs 94 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the four-day extended first weekend. The movie is set to surpass the mark of Rs 100 crore gross on its fifth day (Monday). It will be the second Jr NTR film to achieve this rare feat in the global market.

In just four days, Jai Lava Kusa has beaten the lifetime record of Jr NTR's Baadshah and Nannaku Prematho, which minted Rs 77 crore gross and Rs 87.20 crore gross. The Bobby aka KS Ravindra-directed movie has become the second highest grossing film for young tiger after Janatha Garage, which raked in Rs 134.80 crore gross in its lifetime.

Jr NTR's brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has invested Rs 60 crore in the production and promotion of Jai Lava Kusa, which earned him Rs 86 crore from the sale of its worldwide theatrical rights. The movie has fetched Rs 57 crore for its global distributors and recovered over 66.27 percent of investments in four days.