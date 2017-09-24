Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa (JLK) continued to record good collections at the US box office on Saturday and has beaten the lifetime records of Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ), Katamarayudu and Ninnu Kori in three days.

Amidst huge hype and expectations, the Bobby aka KS Ravindra-directed movie was premiered in 190 screens across North America on Wednesday and received a superb response.

Jai Lava Kusa collected $589,000 at the US box office in the preview shows and become the biggest opener for Jr NTR, beating the record of his last outing, Janatha Garage, which earned 584,000 in the country in premieres.

Despite receiving good word of mouth, Jai Lava Kusa witnessed a steep decline in its numbers on Thursday with its collection reaching $144,894, which came as a big shock to many in the Telugu film industry. The Jr NTR, Nivetha Thomas and Raashi Khanna-starrer showed decent growth on Friday and Saturday but just missed to cross $1 million mark with a small margin.

Jai Lava Kusa collected $999,334 at the US box office in two days. Telugu film critic and trade analyst Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#JaiLavaKusa collects $255,173 from 164 locations on Friday and total gross is $999,334. It's already crossed $1M mark by now! "

The Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-produced film went on to show growth on Saturday, but the makers are yet to reveal its figures. Early hour updates show that Jai Lava Kusa collected $245,000 at the US box office on Saturday, taking its three-day total collection to $1,244,334.

With the final figures of its Saturday collection, Jai Lava Kusa is likely to cross $1.30 million mark at the US box office in three days. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted this morning: "#JaiLavaKusa collects $245k by 11pm EST on Saturday in USA."

In just three days, Jai Lava Kusa (JLK) has smashed the lifetime records of Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ) ($1.15 million), Katamarayudu ($1.16 million) and Ninnu Kori ($1.197 million). It has become the sixth highest grossing Telugu movie of 2017 in the country after Baahubali 2 ($21 million), Khaidi No 150 ($2.44 million), Fidaa ($2.06 million), Arjun Reddy ($1.74 million) and Gautamiputra Satakarni ($1.66 million).