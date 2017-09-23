The star power of Junior NTR has worked big time as his latest movie Jai Lava Kusa has struck gold at the box office in two days. After getting an earth-shattering opening, the Telugu film has managed to retain good viewership on its second day.

Jai Lava Kusa 2nd day box office collection: Junior NTR-starrer had minted Rs 46.6 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day. It was released in over 2400 screens worldwide and the movie was received well at the prime centres. Especially in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and in the US, Jai Lava Kusa got a warm reception from the viewers.

As a result, Jai Lava Kusa earned such a huge amount on its first day at the global box office, say trade experts. The opening-day distributors' share stands at Rs 29.28 crore.

Going by the numbers on leading trade tracker Andhra Box Office, Jai Lava Kusa collected Rs 32 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions with distributors' share of Rs 21.81 crore.

Karnataka has turned out to be the second biggest centre for Jai Lava Kusa as it it grossed Rs 5.9 crore with distributors' share of Rs 3.25 crore. It raked in Rs 70 lakh (distributors' share: Rs 32 lakh) in Tamil Nadu and collected Rs 4.8 crore (distributors' share: Rs 2.4 crore) in the US.

The Junior NTR's film has earned about Rs 3.2 crore from other parts of India and rest of the world.

The early estimation coming from the trade experts indicate that the movie has grossed about Rs 25 crore on its second day at the worldwide box office to take its total tally to Rs 71 crore. The area-wise detailed break-up of collection is yet to be revealed.

Jai Lava Kusa is an action-oriented family movie, written and directed by KS Ravindra. Nivetha Thomas and Raashi Khanna are in the female leads.