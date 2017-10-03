Director Bobby aka KS Ravindra's Jai Lava Kusa (JLK) has crossed $1 million mark at the US box office in 10 days to become third movie of Jr NTR to achieve this feat in the country.

Jai Lava Kusa collected $1,467,292 at the US box office in the first week and its screen count was reduced by half in its second week with release of Spyder and Mahanubhavudu. As a result, its collection dropped considerably in its second weekend.

But Jai Lava Kusa managed to cross 1.5 million mark on its 10th day. It is the third film of Jr NTR to cross this mark after Janatha Garage and Nannaku Prematho.

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "NTR is the only Telugu hero to have 3 consecutive $1.5 Million dollar films in USA. #NannakuPrematho, #JanathaGarage & #JaiLavaKusa "

However, its collection hit the rock-bottom on its second Monday. Jai Lava Kusa has collected approximately $1,528,552 (Rs 10.01 crore gross) at the US box office in 12 days. The breakup of its second week collection is $15,374 on Friday, $25,521 on Saturday, $17,903 on Sunday and $2,462 on Monday.

The Jr NTR, Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas-starrer has collected Rs 5.60 crore gross in other international markets. Jai Lava Kusa has collected a total of Rs 15.61 crore gross at the overseas box office in 12 days.

US Telugu Movie LLC acquired the overseas theatrical rights of Jai Lava Kusa for a whopping price of Rs 8.50 crore. The movie has returned Rs 7.50 crore for the distributors in 12 days and it needs to recover another Rs 1 crore for them in the coming days.

But its collection has gone down drastically in the international markets. As per its current pace, Jai Lava Kusa will not be able to earn Rs 1 crore in the coming days, portending that the distributors may suffer loss. It should be seen whether makers will compensate them or not.