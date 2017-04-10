Jaguar Land Rover brought the XE sedan to India in February last year during the Auto Expo. The XE is currently available only with petrol engine options in the country. Now, Jaguar is reportedly planning to bring the diesel variant to India.

The emerging reports say the company will add the diesel engine option to the line-up of XE in India this month without specifying the exact launch date. Priced in the range of Rs 39.9 lakh to Rs 47.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), the XE is powered by 2.0-litre petrol mill that develops 197bhp of power at 5,500rpm and 320Nm of torque at 1,750rpm mated to eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine is also available in 237bhp and 348Nm of torque version.

The diesel version of the XE is expected to come powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder Ingenium engine, which also powers the XF sedan and the F-Pace SUV. It is likely to come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The power and torque of the engine is yet to be confirmed. In the XF and F-Pace, the 2.0 litre engine churns out 180hp. Jaguar XE will go up against the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Audi A4 sedans.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover plans to launch 10 new products in India this year. The company is also reportedly planning to assemble more models locally as it looks forward to accelerate its growth in the country.