British luxury car maker Jaguar has launched the F-Type SVR, the most potent avatar of its flagship sports car in India. The product of JLR's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) has been priced at Rs 2.45 crore for the coupe and Rs 2.63 crore for the convertible version, ex-showroom pan India.

For the uninitiated, what AMG is for Mercedes-Benz and Nismo for Nissan, is what Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) is for Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR). The special wing of the company is in charge of turning its regular cars into more sporty with powerful engines and performance add-ons.

The F-Type SVR has been unveiled at the 86th Geneva International Motor Show in March 2016. The SVR badged F-Type draws power from the same 5.0-litre supercharged V8 motor offered in the F-Type R while it has been souped up to produce 575hp of power at 6,500rpm and 700Nm of peak torque at 3,500rpm. Tweaks in the engine have increased power by 25hp and torque by 20Nm over the F-Type R model. The mill is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and it uses a four-wheel-drive system with Electronic Active Differential.

The F-Type SVR coupe can sprint to 100kph in a claimed 3.7 seconds and it has a top speed of 322kmph. The convertible, on the other hand, is slightly slow. It takes 3.7 seconds to touch 100kmph speed and claimed top-speed is 314kmph. The convertible weighs in at about 1,720 kg, slightly heavier than the Coupe which is 1,705 kg.

Compared to the regular F-Type, the F-Type SVR (R stands for racing) has an aggressive front with larger air intakes and a new splitter. It also packs ventilated hood, a titanium exhaust system, and a large rear spoiler that automatically deploys sensing car's speed. Another notable exterior feature is the 20-inch forged aluminium wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires.

The Jaguar F-Type SVR coupe goes up against Porsche 911 Turbo S and Mercedes-AMG GT R, while the convertible gives competition to Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet. Deliveries in India are expected within 5-6 months, depending on the customisation, reports Autocar India.