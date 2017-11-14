Jaguar Land Rover India has started local manufacturing of the F-Pace at its Pune facility. The Tata Motors-owned British marque has also launched the SUV with a revised price of Rs 60.02 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). This means there has been a whopping drop in the price of the SUV, which was initially launched for Rs 74.50 lakh in October 2016.

Jaguar's first performance SUV is offered in the Prestige derivative and is powered by a four-cylinder 2.0-litre diesel engine from the Ingenium family that develops 177bhp at 4,000rpm and 430Nm of torque in the range of 1,750-2,500rpm. The engine has the capacity to propel the SUV to 100kmph in 8.7 seconds before taking it to a top speed of 208kmph.

The F-Pace flaunts Jaguar's signature 'J' Blade daytime running lights and features 40:20:40 rear seat configuration. It also comes with a range of exciting features including adaptive LED headlights, activity key, Wi-Fi hotspot and pro services and 10.2-inch touchscreen.

In addition, premium features such as rear recline seats, four-zone climate control, a 380W Meridian sound system and configurable interior mood lighting (with 10 colours) are also part of the F-Pace SUV.

Underpinning an all-new Lightweight Aluminum Architecture (LAA) platform, the F-Pace measures 4,731mm in length, 2,175mm in width and 1,651mm in height. It comes with a wheelbase of 2,874mm and offers ground clearance of 213mm.