The official trailer for the much-awaited film Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif was released on Friday. The trailer created quite a buzz for two reasons mainly. One, the movie has been a talking point for past two years after many delays and secondly, Barfi director Anurag Basu is bringing together the former couple on-screen for the first time after the duo broke up.

Though the teaser of the film was released last year in December it did not give the audience much insight into the storyline or characters of Ranbir and Katrina. However, the trailer hints at the characters and also gives a sneak-peek into the story.

Here are 7 major revelations from the upcoming movie:

Who is Jagga?

Jagga is playing the role of a detective but the uncanny resemblance with Herge's famous creation and our childhood favourite Tintin cannot go unnoticed.

In fact, they managed to give Ranbir's character the signature hairdo of Tintin to some extent. The movie is certainly a tribute to the teenager detective we grew up admiring. However, the character is not smooth when it comes to talking, I mean literally. So, the 'cartoon-like' character takes help of songs whenever he is stuck.

Basus's upcoming film is inspired by Hollywood children films

The fact that Basu chose his lead character similar to Tintin itself shows that the film is inspired by Hollywood children films. He, in fact, in one of the interviews said he made her daughter watch Hollywood children films as Bollywood doesn't do a lot of children's films. He wanted to make a film children can enjoy.

Murder mystery

The trailer gives us a hint of a murder in the town and somehow Jagga knows who the murderer is. As he says to a friend of his, "not a suicide, it's a murder.'

Also, the angle of Jagga's father not returning back as promised is added to it. Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee, who is playing the role of his father, is seen promising young Jagga that he'll be back in six months, seven days and eight hours but never does.

Who is 'Professor Bagchi'?

In the trailer, Katrina's character looks into something and asks Jagga if 'Professor Bagchi' is his father. Though, Ranbir's character doesn't answer that the next scene takes us to a dilemma where Jagga asks Saurabh Sukhla's character 'how did he die?', though he says he died in a road accident, Jagga bursts into laughter in the next scene saying, 'He is alive.'

Katrina plays the role of the murderer?

As mentioned before, Jagga knows about some murder that took place in the town and explains Katrina that the body has been found and the murder weapon has her fingerprints on it. It is hard to say if Katrina is the murderer or just a suspect. The audience will certainly have to wait until June 14 to know the answers.

What's Saurabh Sukhla's role?

While Jagga seems to be quite sure that his father is alive Saurabh Shukla's character is seen refuting the 'tukka' of Basu's lead actor. This makes the audience curious to know if Saurabh Shukla's character has got something to do with the murder or Jagga's father or both.

Cameo

Rumour mills were abuzz with news of Shah Rukh Khan and Govinda's cameo in the movie. For fans expecting either of them in the movie will be disappointed to know that they are not a part of it.

In fact, Anurag Basu and Ranbir previously refuted the rumours of ShahRukh Khan's cameo in the movie and as for Govinda, DNA previously quoted the filmmaker as saying, "I did shoot with Govinda for about 20 days. It was for a special cameo."

The filmmaker further added, "But over the time the script changed and a lot of things changed. So his role didn't go with the script. It was very kind of him that he said 'yes.' Anyway his was not any lead role. It was a small guest appearance. So, everyone who thinks Govinda is in the film, let me tell you he is not there in the movie."