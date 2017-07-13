Former real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif has been spotted in a semi-nude condition together inside an auto rickshaw.

A photo has come up on social media that shows the Jagga Jasoos stars sitting inside a motor vehicle without clothes. For all you people who thought it is another scandalous MMS, you are wrong.

The photo actually is a still from Ranbir and Katrina's movie Jagga Jasoos, which is slated to be released on July 14. It is a sequence from the film itself where the two will be seen without clothes and covering their body with just bamboo baskets during a sequence.

While the trailer of Jagga Jasoos had shown Katrina and her former beau running around in a paddy field in a semi-nude state, this new still from the movie seems to be a follow-up sequence.

Earlier, some photos of bikini-clad Katrina enjoying a holiday at a beach in Spain with then boyfriend Ranbir had gone viral on social media. The actress had reacted strongly as she had felt the media had invaded her privacy.

"I saw the photos and reacted from heart at that moment. I was upset, hurt, angry. I feel it was a private moment. So privacy was expected," the Jagga Jasoos actress was quoted as saying.

However, the equation between Ranbir and Katrina has now completely changed post their breakup. The two stars have been promoting the movie together, and they have been seen taking sarcastic jibes at each other whenever possible. Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos is a musical comedy thriller with as many as 21 songs.