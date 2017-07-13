Director Anurag Basu's Bollywood movie Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Adah Sharma has received positive review and good ratings from the audience.

Jagga Jasoos is a musical adventure romantic comedy film and director Anurag Basu has written script for the movie, besides producing it with Ranbir Kapoor. The movie revolves around the story of Jagga (Ranbir Kapoor), who is a gifted teenage detective. Along with Shruti (Katrina Kaif), he is goes on a quest to find his missing father (Saswata Chatterjee). Whether he finds him or not forms the crux of the story.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have done good jobs and their performances and the sparkling chemistry between the two are main highlights of Jagga Jasoos. Saswata Chatterjee, Kiran Srinivas, Sayani Gupta, Saurabh Shukla, Adah Sharma, Denzil Smith, Brijendra Kala and Karan Wahi have done justice to their roles and they are also among the assets of the movie, say the audience.

Jagga Jasoos has brilliant production values and Pritam's soundtracks and background score are the main attractions on the techinical front. Ravi Varman's cinematography is amazing and it makes film a visual treat, say the film goers. We bring you some viewers' verdict shared on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Jagga Jasoos movie review by audience.

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry