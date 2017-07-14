Anurag Basu's much awaited movie Jagga Jasoos was finally released on July 14, after several delays. But unlike other Bollywood movies, the Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer missed the overseas release on Thursday.

The film missed its release in the UAE, Dubai and Singapore on Thursday due to last minute post-production activities, according to IANS. Hence it was released on Friday in overseas centres as well.

Jagga Jasoos co-producer Bimal Parekh admitted that a costly delay took place. "We could not open in UAE, Dubai and Singapore on Thursday morning. We had a choice of opening with the evening shows," Bimal told IANS.

"But we decided against it. Rather than taking a risk (with the release), we decided to open on Friday along with all the other centres in India and overseas," he added.

He also said that the makers managed the worldwide distribution of Jagga Jasoos on schedule, despite the late delivery of prints, only because of Disney's international reach.

"If it wasn't for Disney's marketing I don't know what we would have done," Bimal said. So now the audience and critics will watch the movie worldwide on the same day as no premiere shows were held anywhere.

Jagga Jasoos is Ranbir and Katrina's third movie together. They started dating during Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani and broke up during Jagga Jasoos. Their split was one of the reasons behind the delay in the release of Anurag Basu's movie.