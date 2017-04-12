Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos, which has been delayed for the longest time now, has finally found a release date.

The musical drama, which was scheduled to release on April 7, but was pushed for a couple of re-shoots, will now open in theatres on July 14, Ranbir confirmed at a recent event, Bollywood Life reported.

However, the film will now clash with three movies - Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena, Sridevi-Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Mom and Saif Ali Khan's Chef - that are releasing on July 14. It remains to be seen which movie wins at the box office although all the four movies are quite different from each other.

Meanwhile, the team of Jagga Jasoos recently wrapped up shoot after having filmed for over three years. The film has faced innumerable delays, partly because of the lead pair's infamous separation, which affected the shoot, and partly for constant re-shooting of certain portions.

Recently, the gossip mills were abuzz with Katrina's refusal to shoot a kissing scene with Ranbir for the film. Also, the actor was supposedly trying his best to get friendly with his ex-girlfriend, but things didn't work out.

"Ranbir and Katrina were shooting for an important sequence on Friday and Saturday in Film City, where Ranbir was trying hard to get friendly with Katrina, but Kat was least interested in responding," a source told Bollywood Life.

"In fact, Ranbir went ahead and greeted Katrina, but she royally ignored him and instead greeted Anurag Basu. Everyone on the sets were stunned with Ranbir's friendly behaviour, while Katrina was only focusing on her shoot," the source added.