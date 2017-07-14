Director Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif has received an average response at the domestic box office on the first day and it is likely to become the ninth biggest opener for Ranbir.

Jagga Jasoos has been delayed for more than three years and fans of Ranbir Kapoor were eagerly waiting for its release. The film had a decent hype and promotion, but these factors failed to get good advance bookings for the movie. Many expected the movie to be released in a huge number of cinema halls in the domestic market. However, to everyone's surprise, it was released in only 1,800 screens today.

After seeing these factors, the people in the B-Town were sceptic about its big opening at the box office. As predicted, Jagga Jasoos opened to a poor response in the morning shows on the first day with occupancy ranging between 20 to 30 per cent. It is reported that the first show began late in some areas due to very less number of audience.

Rajeev Masand‏, a famous critic of Bollywood movies, tweeted: "Hey @_PVRCinemas @DisneyIndia! Came to a 9am screening of #JaggaJasoos at PVR-Icon, it's 9.45am but film hasnt started yet. What's going on?"

The Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer received positive response from the movie buffs, who described it as a perfect treat for the family audience in the first show. Its business improved a bit for the second show. The word of mouth is expected to boost its collection for the afternoon and evening shows.

As per early estimates, Jagga Jasoos is expected to collect Rs 8-9 crore net at the domestic box office on the first day. The movie is set to beat the opening day collection records of Ranbir Kapoor's previous releases like Anjaana Anjaani and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani and become the ninth biggest opener for him. Here is the list of top 10 openers of the actor.