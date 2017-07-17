Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer Jagga Jasoos witnessed a decent opening weekend box office collection. The movie's business picked up well on its second and third day.

Jagga Jasoos had a modest collection on its first day, raking Rs 8.57 crore nett at the domestic market. However, the musical thriller's box office earning shot up over the weekend.

Having released in 1,800 screens across India, Jagga Jasoos had collected Rs 11.53 crore on Saturday. While it was a big jump compared to the opening day collection, the film enjoyed even better business on Sunday.

As per early estimates, Jagga Jasoos collected Rs 12 crore (approximately) nett at the Indian box office on Sunday, taking its three days total collection to over Rs 30 crore nett. Although the movie had opened up to negative reviews from critics, it has managed to make good money at the box office.

However, Jagga Jasoos has to go a long way in order to become a hit as it has been made on a budget of Rs 100 crore. The film's earning over the weekdays will be crucial. Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos will have to compete with Tiger Shroff-starrer Munna Michael that is slated to be released on this Friday.

This is Ranbir's first movie after the hit Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Directed by Karan Johar, ADHM was a multi-starrer which had become Ranbir's first hit after Bombay Velvet, Roy and Tamasha bombed at the box office.

Even Katrina has been suffering a streak of flops -- Phantom, Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho. If Jagga Jasoos too fails to make a mark at the box office, it will be Katrina's fourth flop movie at a stretch.