The teaser of Ek Do Teen redux featuring Jacqueline Fernandez in Madhuri Dixit Nene's shoes in Baaghi 2, has not only left Madhuri's fans upset but also director N Chandra, whose film Tezaab (1988) featured the iconic song.

In fact, according to a report, the 80's filmmaker was not aware of his film's song being recreated until the cult number's choreographer Saroj Khan informed him.

Talking to Quint, Chandra said: "I met Sarojji at Sridevi's prayer meeting. It was there that Sarojji marched up to me to tell me about it. Can you imagine how much it had upset her that she needed to vent at such a solemn occasion? Anyway, she came to me and said, 'Have you seen what they're doing to our Ek do teen number?' I had no clue. Sarojji told me that the makers of Baaghi 2 were doing a new version of Ek do teen. She said she will take legal action against it."

Now, with the teaser of the remixed version of Ek Do Teen being released, Chandra is in a state of shock. "I can't believe they've done this to Ek Do Teen. It's crass beyond imagination. And Jacqueline Fernandez doing Madhuri Dixit's number? Give me a break! It's like turning the Central Park into a botanical garden... Saroj ji and I are definitely taking action," Chandra added.

The filmmaker further asserted that there should be strict laws against vandalism. He and Saroj are now planning to take action against the makers of the remixed version of Ek Do Teen song.

"Sarojji and I are definitely taking action. Amitji has rightly spoken about archaic copyright laws which allow such liberties to be taken. Can you imagine, Mr. Bachchan would have no rights over his father's writings! What kind of laws allows people to do such things? We must be allowed to exercise some control over what we create," he concluded.

Check out the teaser of Jacqueline's Ek Do Teen remixed version: